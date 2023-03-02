Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to Buy

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNNDY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

GNNDY opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

