JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $27.87.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JAKK. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.
