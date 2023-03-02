JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAKK. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JAKKS Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1,026.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 153,505 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 533.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.