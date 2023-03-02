Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMBGet Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $86,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

