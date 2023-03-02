Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $86,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

