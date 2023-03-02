Head to Head Contrast: AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) & Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AirNet Technology and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirNet Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 0 5 0 3.00

Stagwell has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 65.68%. Given Stagwell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than AirNet Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

AirNet Technology has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AirNet Technology and Stagwell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirNet Technology $5.39 million 0.89 -$17.33 million N/A N/A Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.36 $21.04 million $0.27 25.15

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than AirNet Technology.

Profitability

This table compares AirNet Technology and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirNet Technology N/A N/A N/A Stagwell 1.33% 5.87% 1.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of AirNet Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of AirNet Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stagwell beats AirNet Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirNet Technology

(Get Rating)

AirNet Technology, Inc. engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots. The Cryptocurrency Mining segment is involved in blockchain mining activities. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in August 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate. The Integrated Agencies Network segment engages in the organization of go-to-market and collaboration incentive purposes to facilitate integrated and flexible offerings for clients. The Media Network segment consists of a specialist network branded as Stagwell Media Network. The Communications Network segment focuses on a specialist network that provides advocacy, strategic corporate communications, investor relations, public relations, online fundraising and other services to both corporations and political and advocacy organizations and consists of Allison & Partners SKDK (including Sloane & Company), and Targeted Victory Agencies. The All Other segment consists of Stagwell Marketing Cloud products such as PRophet. The Corporate segment includes corporate office expenses. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.