Head to Head Analysis: NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) vs. Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NN Group and Swire Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NN Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Group $25.36 billion 0.45 $3.90 billion N/A N/A Swire Pacific $11.69 billion 2.63 $432.95 million N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Swire Pacific.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

0.3% of NN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NN Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NN Group and Swire Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Group 0 5 2 0 2.29 Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

NN Group currently has a consensus price target of $50.92, indicating a potential upside of 150.34%. Given NN Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NN Group is more favorable than Swire Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares NN Group and Swire Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Group N/A N/A N/A Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NN Group beats Swire Pacific on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN Group

(Get Rating)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport. The Insurance Europe segment includes life insurance, pension products and to a small extent non-life insurance and retirement services in Central and Rest of Europe. The Japan Life segment manages corporate owned life insurance business. The Other segment consists of Japan Closed Block VA, reinsurance and items related to capital management and the head office. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Swire Pacific

(Get Rating)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides flight catering and ramp, passenger and cargo services, and aircraft maintenance and modification services. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 234 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 164 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 538 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.