Head to Head Analysis: Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) versus Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nitori and Green Organic Dutchman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitori $7.28 billion 1.71 $870.52 million $0.70 15.70 Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 1.08 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.84

Nitori has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nitori, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitori 11.40% 12.63% 9.26% Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nitori and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nitori and Green Organic Dutchman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitori 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nitori has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nitori beats Green Organic Dutchman on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

