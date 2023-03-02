Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Microsoft by 64.1% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

