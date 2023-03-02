Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells $1,939,680.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $1,939,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $121.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 8.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

