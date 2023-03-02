Global Water Resources (GWRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $308.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWRS. StockNews.com raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

