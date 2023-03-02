Genesco (GCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Genesco has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.50-$5.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.50-5.90 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.23 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $572.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. Genesco has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $72.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

