GAP (GPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect GAP to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GPS stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $16.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

