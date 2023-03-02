Frank M. Svoboda Sells 10,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $121.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

