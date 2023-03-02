Financial Survey: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) versus Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Rivian Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.34 billion 2.61 $100.60 million $1.72 33.68 Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 263.90 -$4.69 billion ($10.37) -1.52

Profitability

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Federal Signal and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 7.83% 13.71% 7.72% Rivian Automotive -714.01% -32.42% -27.41%

Risk and Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Federal Signal and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 2 1 3.00 Rivian Automotive 2 4 14 0 2.60

Federal Signal presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.51%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.20%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Rivian Automotive on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

