Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

JD.com Trading Up 2.9 %

JD.com Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.17 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $73.83.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

