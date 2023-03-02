Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 694 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Boston Beer worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 57.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 151.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM opened at $318.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.60.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.19.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

