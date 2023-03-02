Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,706 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

CALF opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

