Energous (WATT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Energous (NASDAQ:WATTGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energous Price Performance

Shares of WATT opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Energous has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energous by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

