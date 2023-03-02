El Pollo Loco (LOCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
El Pollo Loco Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $442.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,964,000 after buying an additional 74,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,723,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,031,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 566,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 97,098 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
