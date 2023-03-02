DocuSign (DOCU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its Q4 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $58.99 on Thursday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.38, a PEG ratio of 872.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 744.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after purchasing an additional 919,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 157.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 867,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

