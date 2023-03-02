Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 56,907 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 894,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Trex worth $39,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 11.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 10.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Trex Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $84.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.69%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.