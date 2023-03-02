Credit Suisse AG Sells 432 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

HIW opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.