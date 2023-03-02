Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Umpqua worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Umpqua by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 65.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Umpqua by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 38.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. StockNews.com downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

