Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Teradata worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Teradata by 18.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,699 shares of company stock worth $1,173,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Featured Stories

