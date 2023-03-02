Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,888,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,175,000 after purchasing an additional 296,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,255,000 after purchasing an additional 691,059 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.