Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Rayonier worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Rayonier by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 478,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rayonier by 38.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.34%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

