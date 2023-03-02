Credit Suisse AG Buys 702 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TORM were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TORM by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

TORM Stock Up 2.8 %

TRMD stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. TORM plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of -201.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

