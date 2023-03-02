Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,893 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of AXIS Capital worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,629,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190,161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 347.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

