Contrasting KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KORE Group and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 219.77%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

KORE Group has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KORE Group and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.53 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -2.69 Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KORE Group beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman on April 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

