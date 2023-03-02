Compugen’s (CGEN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Compugen by 23.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.