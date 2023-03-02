Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.