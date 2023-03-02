Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.01. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.02%. This is a positive change from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Insider Activity at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In other news, insider Peter Sack bought 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,821 shares in the company, valued at $92,321.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Cappell acquired 9,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $145,658.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,420.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Sack acquired 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,321.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 309,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

