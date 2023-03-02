Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.01. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.09.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.02%. This is a positive change from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 309,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.
