Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) versus Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Financial Comparison

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cheesecake Factory and Portillo’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 4 8 1 0 1.77 Portillo’s 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus price target of $35.45, suggesting a potential downside of 7.14%. Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Cheesecake Factory.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Portillo’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $3.30 billion 0.59 $43.12 million $0.83 46.00 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.77 $5.99 million ($0.35) -63.89

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 1.31% 21.98% 2.77% Portillo’s -2.04% -2.69% -1.15%

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Portillo’s on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items. The North Italia segment specializes in Italian cuisine. The Other FRC segment includes brands acquired from Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Other segment consists of the Flower Child brand, along with other businesses. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas Hills, CA.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

