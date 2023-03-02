Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Lowered to $46.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WHD. Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.
Cactus Price Performance
WHD stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18.
Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.
