Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Lowered to $46.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WHD. Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Cactus Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cactus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.