Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 153.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $947,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,270 shares of company stock valued at $48,768,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.90%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CBRE Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
