Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 153.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $947,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,270 shares of company stock valued at $48,768,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $65.09 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CBRE Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

