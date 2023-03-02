Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.27 million, a PE ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 1.07. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363,523. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,401 shares of company stock worth $984,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.