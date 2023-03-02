Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.27 million, a PE ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 1.07. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $28.80.
Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group
In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363,523. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,401 shares of company stock worth $984,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
