Berenberg Bank Upgrades JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) to Hold

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JDEPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($30.85) to €28.00 ($29.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JDE Peet’s from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.50 ($34.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($31.91) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

