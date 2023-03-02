Barclays Increases Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $24.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Element Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after buying an additional 740,230 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.