Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

