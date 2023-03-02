Bank of Montreal Can Sells 60,593 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,343,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Snowflake from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.10.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $268.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average of $157.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

