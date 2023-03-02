Bank of Montreal Can Sells 28,458 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of YETI by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of YETI by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 222,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in YETI by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

YETI Trading Down 2.7 %

YETI Profile

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.