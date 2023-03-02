Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.9% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $32,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALU. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $81.47 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -165.59%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Articles

