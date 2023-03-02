Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.