Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $140.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.