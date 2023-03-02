Babylon (BBLN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Babylon to post earnings of ($4.00) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Babylon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBLN opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Babylon has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $137.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

Get Babylon alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Babylon in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Babylon by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Babylon

Several research firms recently commented on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Babylon to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.