AvePoint (AVPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect AvePoint to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.08 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AvePoint to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvePoint Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 893,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,845 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

