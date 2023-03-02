AvePoint (AVPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect AvePoint to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AVPT stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.08 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AvePoint to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
