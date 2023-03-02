Aurora Mobile (JG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th.

Aurora Mobile Price Performance

Aurora Mobile stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $80.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth $44,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

