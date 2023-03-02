Arrival (ARVL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrival Price Performance

Shares of Arrival stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Arrival has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Get Arrival alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arrival by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrival by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Arrival by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Arrival by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Arrival

Separately, Cowen cut shares of Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.