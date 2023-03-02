AppHarvest (APPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.64. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AppHarvest by 420.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppHarvest Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.