ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

