Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage Price Performance

AOMR stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOMR shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

